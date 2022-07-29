Liverpool will face Manchester City in what will be a 2022 Community Shield at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 Community Shield in your country

Two of the best teams of the European continent will face each other. The Premier League champions and the FA Cup winner, Manchester City and Liverpool, will play at the King Power Stadium for the 2022 Community Shield. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of the weekend. Two of the best teams of the 2021/2022 season not only in England but throughout the European continent will face each other looking to define who will be the champions of this 2022 edition of the Community Shield.

Manchester City have this season the mission of winning the UEFA Champions League, a competition that has been very elusive to the "Citizens" and for this they have brought important players, among whom the most outstanding is Haaland. Liverpool will be without Mane (who moved to Bayern Munich), undoubtedly their best player in recent years, but they are still a very strong team.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against Manchester City in this 2022 Community Shield this Saturday, July 30 at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

