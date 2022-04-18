Liverpool will try to reach the top of the standings when they face Manchester United this Tuesday, April 19 at Anfield. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Liverpool and Manchester United have to recover a game for the Matchday 30 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this PL game in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and if you are Canada, on DAZN.

The "Reds" are looking to reach the top of the standings, where Manchester City is currently alone. After three very tough games in the last week, two against the “Citizens” for the Premier League and another against Benfica for the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool will have to face a tough game again.

Manchester United have had a truly forgettable season. Not only because they were far below the expectations generated by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, but because of all the internal problems that led to a team that is no longer fighting for any title. At the moment, they are fighting to enter the qualifying zone for the next UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 AM

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two teams have met in a total of 208 games in various competitions. Dominance of the statistics belongs to Manchester United, who have won 81 of those matches, while Liverpool have recorded 69 wins. In addition, they equaled in 58 opportunities.

The last confrontation between these two teams for the Premier League took place on October 24, 2021 when on the 9th of this same season, Liverpool won a resounding 5-0 victory against the "Red Devils".

How to watch or live stream Liverpool vs Manchester United in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Tuesday, April 19 at Anfield for the Matchday 30 of the Premier League between Liverpool and Manchester United will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorite with 1.39 odds, while Manchester United have 7.25. A tie would finish in a 5.25 payout.

BetMGM Liverpool 1.39 Tie 5.25 Manchester United 7.25

