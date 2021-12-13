Liverpool will face Newcastle for matchday 17 of the Premier League, in a duel of different realities: the locals looking to reach Manchester City at the top, and the visitors, to get out of the relegation zone. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this PL game in the US.

Two very different goals are being sought by these two rivals. On the local side, 11 games won, 4 tied and only one defeat; for a total of 37 points, one less than who is today the only leader of the Premier League, Manchester City. Obviously for "The reds" the objective will be to add the 3 points so as not to lose footing to the "citizens".

On their part, Newcastle are going through a difficult time: with only 10 points and a single game won out of 16, they are the second worst team in the championship (the first is Norwich City, with the same number of points, but worse goal difference). Needless to say, "The Magpies" urgently need to add to get out of the bottom of the standings.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Date

The match Liverpool vs Newcastle will be an interesting duel between two teams looking for very different goals: each the top of the leaderboard and escape the bottom of this leaderboard. It will take place on Thursday, December 16 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle

The match between Liverpool vs Newcastle (duel between the second best in the leaderboard and the second worst in the leaderboard) for the 17th matchday of the Premier League will be broadcast in the US on Peacock.