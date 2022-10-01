Liverpool and Rangers will clash for Matchday 3 of the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. Here, check out when and how to watch or live stream this match in the US and Canada.

Liverpool and Rangers will face each other for Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. Here, check out all the information about this must-see match such as date, time and how to watch this game. In Canada, you can stream it on DAZN.

The Reds are coming to this match with a 3-3 draw against Brighton in the Premier League. However, in Champions, they beat 2-1 Ajax to recover from their 4-1 defeat to Napoli in Matchday 1. Jürgen Klopp’s men need another win to avoid any surprises in the group stage.

On the other hand, Rangers come to this match without wins in the Champions League. They have lost to both Ajax and Napoli, and need the three points if they want to have any slim chance to stay alive in the competition. On Sunday, they defeated Hearts (4-0) for the Scottish Premiership.

Liverpool vs Rangers: Date

Liverpool and Rangers will clash for Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4 at Anfield. It will be the first encounter between these two teams in the tournament.

Liverpool vs Rangers: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch or live stream Liverpool vs Rangers in the US and Canada

The match between Liverpool and Rangers for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial, and VIX+. In Canada, you can watch the match on DAZN.