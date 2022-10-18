Liverpool will receive West Ham in a game valid for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
After the great victory against Manchester City, in which the "Reds" took away the "Citizens" undefeated in the season, a great improvement was seen in Klopp's team. Now they will seek to consolidate that improvement in performance, and for this nothing better than a new victory that would allow them to enter the qualification zone for the international cups.
For their part, West Ham had a good 2021/2022 season in which they reached the semifinals of the Europa League showing a high level of play. However, this year they had a bad start occupying the last positions. After a couple of good results, they have now moved away from that awkward position, but of course they need points to not go back there.
Liverpool vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will play against West Ham for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Wednesday, October 19 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (October 20)
Bangladesh: 12:30 AM (October 20)
Belgium: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 8:30 PM
Denmark: 8:30 PM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 8:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
India: 12:00 AM (October 20)
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (October 20)
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Israel: 9:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 1:30 PM
Japan: 3:30 AM (October 20)
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 2:30 AM (October 20)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (October 20)
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Norway: 8:30 PM
Poland: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Qatar: 9:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM
Senegal: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 8:30 PM
Singapore: 2:30 AM (October 20)
South Africa: 8:30 PM
South Korea: 3:30 AM (October 20)
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sweden: 8:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
Tanzania: 9:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM
Tunisia: 6:30 PM
Uganda: 9:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: OptusSport
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Germany: Sky Sport 6/HD, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC