Liverpool will host West Ham for Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool will receive West Ham in a game valid for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

After the great victory against Manchester City, in which the "Reds" took away the "Citizens" undefeated in the season, a great improvement was seen in Klopp's team. Now they will seek to consolidate that improvement in performance, and for this nothing better than a new victory that would allow them to enter the qualification zone for the international cups.

For their part, West Ham had a good 2021/2022 season in which they reached the semifinals of the Europa League showing a high level of play. However, this year they had a bad start occupying the last positions. After a couple of good results, they have now moved away from that awkward position, but of course they need points to not go back there.

Liverpool vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against West Ham for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Wednesday, October 19 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (October 20)

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM (October 20)

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 1:30 PM

Egypt: 8:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

India: 12:00 AM (October 20)

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (October 20)

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Japan: 3:30 AM (October 20)

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (October 20)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (October 20)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Qatar: 9:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM

Senegal: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (October 20)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Korea: 3:30 AM (October 20)

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

Tunisia: 6:30 PM

Uganda: 9:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: OptusSport

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Germany: Sky Sport 6/HD, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC

