Liverpool vs West Ham United: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Liverpool take on West Ham United for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

After a solid start in both the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool are looking to carry their momentum into the Carabao Cup. As one of the tournament’s top title contenders, Reds are determined to make a statement as they pursue silverware on multiple fronts this season.

However, despite being heavy favorites, Liverpool know they can’t take this matchup lightly. Unlike some of their Big 6 counterparts, they face a Premier League opponent in West Ham. While the Hammers have struggled to find form early in the season, they’ll be aiming to use this cup tie as an opportunity to upset a top team and turn their fortunes around.

Liverpool vs West Ham United: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 26)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 26)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 26)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 26)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 26)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs West Ham United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports French 2

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Paramount+