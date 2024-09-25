Trending topics:
Carabao Cup

Liverpool vs West Ham United: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Liverpool take on West Ham United for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
© IMAGO / Propaganda PhotoLiverpool's Mohamed Salah

By Leonardo Herrera

Liverpool and West Ham United will face against each other for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. The game will be available on traditional TV broadcasts and through various live streaming platforms, making it easy for supporters to follow all the action in your country.

[Watch Liverpool vs West Ham United online in the US on Paramount+]

After a solid start in both the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool are looking to carry their momentum into the Carabao Cup. As one of the tournament’s top title contenders, Reds are determined to make a statement as they pursue silverware on multiple fronts this season.

However, despite being heavy favorites, Liverpool know they can’t take this matchup lightly. Unlike some of their Big 6 counterparts, they face a Premier League opponent in West Ham. While the Hammers have struggled to find form early in the season, they’ll be aiming to use this cup tie as an opportunity to upset a top team and turn their fortunes around.

Advertisement

Liverpool vs West Ham United: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 26)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 26)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 26)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Alphonse Areola of West Ham United – IMAGO / Visionhaus

Alphonse Areola of West Ham United – IMAGO / Visionhaus

Advertisement

Liverpool vs West Ham United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2
India: FanCode
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Bet365
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports French 2
UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Paramount+

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola
Soccer

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance
NFL

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback
MLB

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo