For Matchday 7 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Liverpool had to play against Wolves. However, this game scheduled for the weekend will not be played. Here you can find out the reason for the suspension.

Liverpool and Wolverhampton were due to play each other at Anfield, Liverpool this weekend in a 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 7 game. However, this will not take place and has been called off to be played on another date. Here we will tell you the reasons why the PL decided to postpone this match.

Liverpool came from a pretty bad game in the week when for the Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League, they were defeated by Napoli 4-1. Already his start in the Premier League had been bad enough. In the first 6 games they got 2 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss for a total of 9 points, far from the 15 of the leaders Arsenal.

It's hard to say whether this suspension actually suits Liverpool so they can have more time to work on the mistakes they made against the Italians, or whether it actually deprived them of coming back to victory early, as rivals Wolverhampton aren't coming at all. right. They have barely won 1 game, tied 3 and lost 3.

Matchday 7 postponed

Not just this game, but actually the Premier League decided to postpone the entire Matchday 7. The reason for this was the death of Queen Elizabeth II. "At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honor her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game", the PL commented in a tweet.

In addition, on Thursday, September 8, the day of the Queen's death, they had written in their official account: "The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty".

