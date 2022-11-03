Lorient will host PSG for the Matchday 14 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Paris Saint-Germain will visit Lorient in a game valid for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Parisian team seeks to continue at the top of the standings in this 2022/2023 Ligue 1. At the moment, they are leaders with a difference of 5 points over the second, Lens. The team of Mbappe and Messi comes from having a little disappointment in the UEFA Champions League, where they finished second despite being favorites to win the group.

However, they will play the round of 16, and now they also want to continue leading in France. They will not have an easy game as their rivals will be Lorient, who are in fourth place (with the same points as Rennes, but worse goal difference). "Les Merlus" are also looking to get closer to the first places, and for this nothing better than a victory against the powerful PSG.

Lorient vs PSG: Date

This game between Lorient and PSG for the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 will be played at the Stade-Yves Allainmat in Lorient, France this Sunday, November 6 at 7:00 AM (ET).

Lorient vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Lorient vs PSG

This 2022/2023 League 1 game between Lorient and PSG can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), while if you are in Germany, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

