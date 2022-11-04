For the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1, Lorient will host the leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this exciting game.

The leaders Paris Saint-Germain will visit Lorient in what will be the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 League 1. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

It will be the most interesting duel of this Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. On the one hand, there will be the leaders of the championship, Paris Saint-Germain, who at the moment are very comfortably at the top of the standings with 35 points, 5 more than Lens his immediate pursuers. Of course, they will look for a victory that allows them to continue on top.

It will not be easy for them, since their rivals are one of the best teams in the championship. Lorient are currently in fourth place with 27 points, the same as third place Rennes, although with worse goal difference. Since the first three places do not allow them to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the locals need a victory with which they could get there.

Lorient probable lineup

Moffi played 30 minutes against Nice after returning from injury, and would start. Abergel will be out until after the World Cup due to a broken arm.

Lorient possible starting XI: Mvogo; Kalulu, Talbi, Laporte, Le Goff; Innocent; Ouattara, Le Fee, Ponceau, Le Bris; Moffi

PSG probable lineup

Neymar would return to the starting XI after not being against Juventus due to suspension. Other absentees are Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles) and Keylor Navas (back), although neither of them would have anything serious, although the Frenchman is in doubt for this game.

PSG possible starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Soler; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

