Los Angeles FC play against Minnesota United today at Belson Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 9. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Los Angeles FC are ready to face Minnesota United, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 9 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium today at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team have no mercy against anyone, two winning streaks to show their power. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Los Angeles FC have only one loss so far this season, the last two games were wins against Sporting KC and FC Cincinnati. They are in a perfect time to build another winning streak.

Minnesota United also have a good record with four wins, two draws and two losses in the 2022 MLS season. They won a recent game against the Chicago Fire 3-0 in what was the second straight home win of a small two-game series.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Live Stream: Star+

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United: Storylines

Los Angeles FC won their first four games of the season and tied one against the Portland Timbers in what was a big winning streak for LAFC. But the defeat had to come and it came against the LA Galaxy in the 'City Clasico', they lost that game 1-2 on the road, that was the team's first and only victory on the road so far.

Minnesota United have nothing to envy to LAFC, they also had good results the first four weeks of the 2022 MLS season with two wins and two draws, and so far the team has only one loss at home and on the road. The two most recent games were victories against the Colorado Rapids 3-1 and another against the Chicago Fire 3-0. Minnesota United are scoring an average of 1.38 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS Western Conference game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPNLA 710 AM, SKOR North, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles FC are favorites to win this game with 1.47 odds that will pay $147 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a better record than the visitors. Minnesota United are underdogs at 6.00 odds. The draw is offered at 4.50 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5

Caesars Los Angeles FC 1.47 Draw 4.50 / 2.5 Minnesota United 6.00

* Odds via Caesars.