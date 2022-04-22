Los Angeles Galaxy and Nashville SC will face each other at Dignity Health Sports Park for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada.

Los Angeles Galaxy and Nashville SC will meet at Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California) for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season. This game will take place on Saturday, April 23.

Los Angeles Galaxy are doing a great campaign. Los Galacticos are positioned third in the standings with 13 points and have won four games, tied one and lost two. The team led by Greg Vanney has not lost in three games, and in its last MLS match drew 0-0 with Chicago Fire.

On the other hand, Nashville SC are positioned eighth in the standings with 11 points and so for the moment is out of the qualification zone. The Six-Strings will play again after having tied 2-2 with San Jose Earthquakes.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Live Stream in the US: ESPN+

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between LA Galaxy and Nashville SC. Nashville’s only previous match in California was an 2-2 draw at San Jose on Saturday, April 16.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Nashville SC: How to watch or stream live in the US

The match to be played between at Dignity Health Sports Park for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+, nashvillesc.com, my30 WUXP, SiriusXM FC. Also, if you are in Canada to watch the match, you can tune in to DAZN.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers predict a victory for Los Angeles Galaxy. According to BetMGM, Los Galacticos have odds of 1.93, while Nashville SC have 3.75. In addition, the draw would finish in a 3.40 payout.

