Lukas MacNaughton saw in a matter of moments what Lionel Messi means to the world, for better and for the worse. The Nashville SC defender was bombarded with offensive, threatening, and comical comments in various posts on his Instagram account.

The comments ranged from jokingly stating that he could have ended MLS’ meal ticket, to messages threatening his family and wishing the defender ill for the foul on Messi.

In the pregame press conference leading up to their second leg clash on Wednesday, Lukas MacNaughton finally spoke out on a foul seen all over the world.

Lukas MacNaughton on Messi foul

Lukas MacNaughton tried to calm the waters and responded to a reporter “I have tackled enough players in my career that it is what it is … It is just another tackle.”

MacNaughton also spoke on the abuse he received online, “abuse is the same everywhere in person, online, am ready to play, it really hasn’t affected me.”

Manager Gary Smith defended his player from the online abuse stating, “A lot of those people on social media that write are faceless, nameless”.

Nashville SC and Inter Miami square off on Wednesday evening in leg 2 of the Concacaf Champions Cup from Fort Lauderdale.