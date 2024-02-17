Luton Town vs Manchester United: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 18, 2024

Luton Town are scheduled to clash with Manchester United for Matchday 25 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Discover comprehensive details about this match, including locations and methods for watching it on TV or via live streaming in your country.

[Watch Luton Town vs Manchester United online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This matchup holds significant implications for both teams. For Luton Town, the battle is for positioning. Currently, they are just above the relegation zone, but the margin separating them from the other teams at the bottom of the table is minimal.

Compounding their challenges, Luton Town faced a critical setback in their recent match against Sheffield United, heightening the urgency for them to secure points without delay. On the other side, Manchester United are eager to accumulate points to secure a spot in the Champions League qualification positions.

Luton Town vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (February 19)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (February 19)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (February 19)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (February 19)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (February 19)

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (February 19)

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Luton Town vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Fubo (free trial), SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo, NBC Sports App