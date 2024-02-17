Luton Town are scheduled to clash with Manchester United for Matchday 25 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Discover comprehensive details about this match, including locations and methods for watching it on TV or via live streaming in your country.
This matchup holds significant implications for both teams. For Luton Town, the battle is for positioning. Currently, they are just above the relegation zone, but the margin separating them from the other teams at the bottom of the table is minimal.
Compounding their challenges, Luton Town faced a critical setback in their recent match against Sheffield United, heightening the urgency for them to secure points without delay. On the other side, Manchester United are eager to accumulate points to secure a spot in the Champions League qualification positions.
Luton Town vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (February 19)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (February 19)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (February 19)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (February 19)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (February 19)
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (February 19)
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Luton Town vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Brazil: DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event
USA: Fubo (free trial), SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo, NBC Sports App