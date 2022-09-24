Luxembourg will face Lithuania for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Luxembourg will receive Lithuania for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

With Group 1 of League C already defined, and Turkey's promotion to League B confirmed, as well as Lithuania's relegation to League D, this Matchday already has little of interest and even more so if we take into account that none of all four members will go to the World Cup, so it could not even serve as preparation for Qatar.

However, it should be noted that it is a participation that could be described as historic for Luxembourg, who have really had a very good performance, especially in Matchday 5 where they were a few minutes away from beating Turkey. Clearly it would be good to close this good participation in the best way. For Lithuania, simply to finish in the most dignified way possible.

Luxembourg vs Lithuania: Kick-Off Time

Luxembourg will play against Lithuania for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C1 this Sunday, September 25 at the Stade de Luxembourg in the Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 26)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 26)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 26)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 26)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 26)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 26)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Luxembourg vs Lithuania: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Barbados: csport.tv

Botswana: Super Sport OTT 8

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: astro-go

Burundi: Super Sport OTT 8

Cameroon: Super Sport OTT 8

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Ethiopia: Super Sport OTT 8

Gambia: Super Sport OTT 8

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Super Sport OTT 8

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: csport.tv

Lesotho: Super Sport OTT 8

Liberia: Super Sport OTT 8

Malawi: Super Sport OTT 8

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5

Mauritius: Super Sport OTT 8

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: Super Sport OTT 8

Nigeria: Super Sport OTT 8

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Match Player, Channel 11

Rwanda: Super Sport OTT 8

Sierra Leone: Super Sport OTT 8

South Africa: Super Sport OTT 8

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Sudan: Super Sport OTT 8

Eswatini: Super Sport OTT 8

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: Super Sport OTT 8

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX

Zambia: Super Sport OTT 8

Zimbabwe: Super Sport OTT 8