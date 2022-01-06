Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain will meet at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the 20th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Lyon vs PSG: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 20 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1

Lyon will welcome Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Décines-Charpieu in Round 20 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find when and how to watch this Frech league soccer derby match in the US. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 86th Ligue 1 meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 35 occasions so far; Lyon have grabbed a triumph 26 times to this day, and the remaining 24 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on April 24, 2021, when the Red-and-Blues snatched a late 2-1 thriller win at home, at the Park Des Princes in Paris. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

Lyon vs PSG: Date

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Matchday 20 game between Lyon and PSG will be played on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Décines-Charpieu.

Lyon vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Lyon vs PSG in Ligue 1 2021-22

The game to be played between Lyon and PSG on the 20th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.