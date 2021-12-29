Who are the best paid managers across the best leagues in Europe? Here is a list of this season’s salaries for these top managers.

The players take all the credit, but the coaches deserve their due as well. It’s not easy to coach a Real Madrid, Manchester City, or PSG nowadays, the boss has to deal with the egos and at times pressures of a tough press.

Still, these managers have set the tone in the leagues they coach in. From tough Champions League wins to ending title droughts these coaches have worked their magic.

Here are the top earning managers in the best leagues in Europe, here are the top earning coaches in Serie A, Ligue 1, LaLiga, and Premier League. The information was pulled from various sources.

Serie A top earning managers

Luciano Spalletti - Napoli

Luciano Spalletti earns €3 million a season coaching Napoli. Spalletti began his coaching career in 1994 and had stops at Inter Milan, Roma, and Udinese among others. At Napoli this is his first season, and he has the team third in the standings.

Maurizio Sarri - Lazio

Another manager at €3 million, Maurizio Sarri coaches Lazio and coached the likes of Juventus, Chelsea, and Napoli among others. Another first year season at Lazio, Sarri has the team in eighth.

Simone Inzaghi - Inter Milan

Simone Inzaghi, who is yet another manager in his first season in charge of champion Inter Milan earns €4 million, the former Lazio manager won 3 domestic cups with the team from Rome.

José Mourinho - Roma

Paid for what he once was rather than what he has become, José Mourinho earns €7 million at Roma, the onetime ‘Special One’ has Roma sixth with 7 losses on the year. Mourinho has fallen from grace. Can he recapture his magic at Roma?

Massimiliano Allegri - Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has the task to take a struggling Juventus side back to the top of Serie A. Allegri has won six Serie A titles, 5 of them with Juventus. It’s a rebuilding year for Allegri but he will need to start finding solutions and fast. Allegri earns €7 million a season.

LaLiga top earning managers

Carlo Ancelotti - Real Madrid

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti is back at Real Madrid, a club he had a lot of success at previously, Ancelotti earns €11 million a year at Madrid and will be looking to win the Champions League this season.

Diego Simeone - Atlético Madrid

Diego Simeone is one of the longest serving coaches in Europe, at the helm since 2011, and winner of 8 titles with Atlético Madrid. Simeone also won two Argentine league titles with Estudiantes and River Plate. El Cholo earns 40 million euros per season and is the highest paid club coach in the top 5 leagues.

Ligue 1 top earning manager

Mauricio Pochettino - PSG

Mauricio Pochettino has earned his keep after a very positive spell at Spurs and now he is at the helm of PSG. Runaway leaders in Ligue 1, his season hangs in the balance in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid. Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé are the players he hopes leads him to European glory. Pochettino earns 13.4 million euros.

Premier League top earning managers

Marcelo Bielsa - Leeds United

Bielsa came to Leeds and skyrocketed the team back to the Premier League. Now in his second season in the Premier League the Argentine has found life hard in the topflight of English soccer, Leeds have been hit with injuries, but Bielsa takes home 9.5 million Euros.

Brendan Rodgers - Leicester City

Manager of the Foxes since 2019, Brendan Rodgers is one of the most reliable coaches in the Premier League. Rodgers has won 2 titles with Leicester City and earns 11.7 million euros.

Antonio Conte - Tottenham

Antonio Conte recently arrived at Spurs after winning Serie A with Inter Milan. Conte has a lot of work with a flaky Tottenham side, he will be paid the big bucks to do it, 12 million euros.

Jürgen Klopp - Liverpool

One of the best coaches in the game, Jürgen Klopp has led Liverpool to 4 titles and will look to crack even more records at the club. Klopp earns a well-deserved 17 million Euros a season.

Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Do we really have to give a reason? Pep Guardiola is one of the most influential coaches of his generation and one of the best coaches EVER in global soccer. Guardiola earns 23 million euros a season.







