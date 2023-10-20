Mainz 05 vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern will visit Mainz 05 this Saturday, October 21 in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is a duel between two teams with a significant need for points, though for very different reasons and objectives. On the local side, their situation is precarious. They have only managed to secure 2 points out of a possible 24, leaving them in the penultimate place, which is within the relegation zone.

They are in desperate need of their first victory in the tournament to escape from such an uncomfortable position. However, it won’t be an easy task since their opponents will be none other than Bayern Munich, who currently have 17 points, just 2 points less than the league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Of course, Bayern Munich aims for a victory to reach the top of the league standings.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (October 22)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 22)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 22)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (October 22)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 22)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Mainz 05 vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 5, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: JioTV Sony LIV

International: Onefootball, Bet365 _

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: NOW TVSKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica : Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: StarTimes App, ZBC 2 Tanzania, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+