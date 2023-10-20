Bayern will visit Mainz 05 this Saturday, October 21 in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is a duel between two teams with a significant need for points, though for very different reasons and objectives. On the local side, their situation is precarious. They have only managed to secure 2 points out of a possible 24, leaving them in the penultimate place, which is within the relegation zone.
They are in desperate need of their first victory in the tournament to escape from such an uncomfortable position. However, it won’t be an easy task since their opponents will be none other than Bayern Munich, who currently have 17 points, just 2 points less than the league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Of course, Bayern Munich aims for a victory to reach the top of the league standings.
Mainz 05 vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (October 22)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 22)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 22)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (October 22)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 22)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Mainz 05 vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Canada: DAZN Canada
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 5, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: JioTV Sony LIV
International: Onefootball, Bet365 _
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: NOW TVSKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica : Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: StarTimes App, ZBC 2 Tanzania, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
USA: ESPN+