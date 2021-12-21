The Manchester City pair are reported to have been cut from the team sheet due to a late-night outing after City’s 7-0 win over Leeds United.

Pep Guardiola is not one to take it easy, the Manchester City boss demands the best from his soccer players and himself, that is why the club sits first in the Premier League and are the winners of their last 5 games. After City’s pounding of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side 7-0, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden took it easy and went out for a night on the town, this did not sit well with Guardiola.

According to The Sun, both Jack Grealish and Phil Foden arrived to training the following day not looking their best and Guardiola immediately cut them from the first team for City’s match against Newcastle United.

Despite playing very well in the 7-0 win over Leeds both Grealish and Foden seem to have been made examples of in the Manchester City locker room. Here are more details of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden’s night on the town.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden cut from Manchester City first team for night out

According to the Sun the pair went out on Tuesday night, and this angered Pep Guardiola, who wants his team to stick to strict COVID-19 protocols. After the win against Newcastle United, Guardiola pulled no punches and stated: “It was not rotation, no. I decided on this team because they deserved to play — these guys and not the other ones. At Christmas I pay a lot of attention to behavior on and off the pitch. And when off the pitch is not proper, they are not going to play.”

While Guardiola was away from training to attend the announcement of former striker Sergio Aguero’s retirement, Grealish, according to a source, did not take part in some of the training sessions for those who played against Leeds.

