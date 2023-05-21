Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country today

Confirmed English champions Manchester City will welcome Chelsea will face each other at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Matchday 37 of the 2022-23 Premier League season today, May 21, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 52nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes having won 27 times, while Manchester City have emerged victorious on 17 occasions. The remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 5, 2023, and it ended in a thrilling 1-0 win for the Citizens away at the Stamford Bridge in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 6:00 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 8, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 8, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 8, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 223 Hub Premier 3, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 8, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: Fubo (Free trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo