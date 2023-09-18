Manchester City play against Crvena Zvezda this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The debut of the reigning champions of the Champions League is eagerly anticipated, and undoubtedly, this is a match that many fans won’t want to miss. Manchester City have successfully developed a distinctive playing style in recent years, and after several unsuccessful attempts, they finally clinched the UCL title.
Naturally, they are determined to continue making history and what better way to start the tournament than with a strong performance. Their opponents will be Crvena Zvezda, who were also champions of the 1990 Champions League, although their glory days from that era have faded. Undoubtedly, they will be aiming to spring a surprise against the “Citizens.”
Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 20)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 20)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 20)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 20)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 20)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Next Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: TNT Brasil, GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Free
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport Arena, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Golf
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Canal+ France, Blue Sport 2 Live
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 3
USA: Paramount+, ViX.