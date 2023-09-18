Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Manchester City play against Crvena Zvezda this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The debut of the reigning champions of the Champions League is eagerly anticipated, and undoubtedly, this is a match that many fans won’t want to miss. Manchester City have successfully developed a distinctive playing style in recent years, and after several unsuccessful attempts, they finally clinched the UCL title.

Naturally, they are determined to continue making history and what better way to start the tournament than with a strong performance. Their opponents will be Crvena Zvezda, who were also champions of the 1990 Champions League, although their glory days from that era have faded. Undoubtedly, they will be aiming to spring a surprise against the “Citizens.”

Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 20)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 20)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 20)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 20)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Next Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: TNT Brasil, GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Free

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport Arena, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Golf

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Canal+ France, Blue Sport 2 Live

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 3

USA: Paramount+, ViX.