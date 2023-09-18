Young Boys vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Young Boys face RB Leipzig this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

One of the teams that has hosted this competition in recent years will be making their debut – RB Leipzig, who have also been a prominent force in the Bundesliga. Naturally, this season, they aim to surpass their previous performance. In the 2022/2023 season, they were eliminated by Manchester City, who were ultimately crowned champions of the tournament.

The elimination was a bitter pill to swallow, especially in the second leg when the Germans suffered a heavy 7-0 defeat. Now, they are determined to move past that setback and will square off against Switzerland’s Young Boys, who are hoping to spring a surprise.

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 20)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 20)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 20)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (September 20)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 20)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 20)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3, Next Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

India: Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+

Israel: 5 Live

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 253, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar Champions League 3, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3, discovery+

USA: Paramount+, ViX