Manchester City vs Fulham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Manchester City receive Fulham this Saturday, September 2 for the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Manchester City are prepared to contend for the top positions in the standings. While replicating their achievements from the 2022/2023 season won’t be easy, they remain confident in their ability to compete in all the tournaments they participate in. Currently, they are the sole leaders with a flawless record and are determined to maintain this excellent run.

Their opponents will be Fulham, a team that has surprised this season with an impressive performance, despite the fact that many believed that they would fight for relegation. This season they started with 4 points in 3 games and they want to improve their position in the standings.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (September 3)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (September 3)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sports Football, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC