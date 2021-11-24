Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain clash at Etihad Stadium today for Matchday 5 of Group A of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game in different parts of the world.

Manchester City will face Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in London on Matchday 5 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage today, November 24, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the time of this Group A Matchday 5 game and where to watch it from different parts of the world. For example, in the US, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount+.

This will be both their seventh overall meeting. Interestingly, the Premier League side have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; the French Ligue 1 club have grabbed a triumph just once to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 28, 2021, when Les Parisiens won 2-0 at home, at Parc des Princes in Paris, in their first Group A encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the incredibly fourth time this year, again in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Manchester City vs PSG: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Manchester City vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: ESPN Sur, Star+

Brazil: GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Go

United States: Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Paramount+

Canada: DAZN

Mexico: HBO Max

UK: BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live

Germany: Servus TV, DAZN

France: Free, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3