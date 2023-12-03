Both sides come into the game in fine form, with Manchester City sitting second in the table, just four points behind table leaders, while Tottenham are in sixth place, seven points adrift of the top spot. This is a crucial game for both sides, as they look to close the gap on Arsenal and establish themselves as title contenders.
Manchester City have not won a game since November 4, on that occasion they won against Bournemouth 6-1, but they do not have a negative record, but after that victory against Bournemouth they tied two consecutive games against Chelsea 4-4 and recently against Liverpool 1-1.
Tottenham are mired in a losing streak of three consecutive weeks losing games, the defeats were against Chelsea 1-4, Wolves 1-2 and Aston Villa 1-2. So far they have a record of 8-2-3 with 26 points in the 6th spot.
Manchester City vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City and Tottenham play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Sunday, December 3 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Manchester City will be looking to their attacking duo of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez to fire them to victory, while Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping that Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski can continue their fine form in front of goal.
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM December 4
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Costa Rica: 10:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Ecuador: 11:30 AM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM December 4
Iran: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 PM
Japan: 1:30 AM December 4
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM December 4
Mexico: 10:30 PM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM December 4
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Qatar: 7:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Senegal: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM December 4
South Africa: 6:30 PM
South Korea: 1:30 AM December 4
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
Tanzania: 7:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM
Tunisia: 5:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM
Manchester City vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, DirecTV GO
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia, Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: SeeV Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Foot, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN Spain
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC