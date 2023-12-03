Manchester City vs Tottenham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Both sides come into the game in fine form, with Manchester City sitting second in the table, just four points behind table leaders, while Tottenham are in sixth place, seven points adrift of the top spot. This is a crucial game for both sides, as they look to close the gap on Arsenal and establish themselves as title contenders.

[Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham online in the US on Peacock]

Manchester City have not won a game since November 4, on that occasion they won against Bournemouth 6-1, but they do not have a negative record, but after that victory against Bournemouth they tied two consecutive games against Chelsea 4-4 and recently against Liverpool 1-1.

Tottenham are mired in a losing streak of three consecutive weeks losing games, the defeats were against Chelsea 1-4, Wolves 1-2 and Aston Villa 1-2. So far they have a record of 8-2-3 with 26 points in the 6th spot.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City and Tottenham play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Sunday, December 3 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Manchester City will be looking to their attacking duo of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez to fire them to victory, while Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping that Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski can continue their fine form in front of goal.

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM December 4

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM December 4

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 PM

Japan: 1:30 AM December 4

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM December 4

Mexico: 10:30 PM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM December 4

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Qatar: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Senegal: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM December 4

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Korea: 1:30 AM December 4

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM

Manchester City vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, DirecTV GO

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia, Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: SeeV Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Foot, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN Spain

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC