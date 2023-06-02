Manchester City are on a mission. Last year, after they were eliminated by Real Madrid in an epic semifinal at the Champions League, Pep Guardiola knew it was time for redemption. In order to do that, the greatest move was to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian striker was the missing piece in a stellar roster of names which included Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and many others.

Now, Manchester City are chasing history. Though they’ve never hoisted a Champions League trophy, the reward could be bigger than ever. Read here to find out if a treble is possible.

Can Manchester City win the treble?

Manchester City are still on the race to conquer the famous treble. They already won the 2022-2023 Premier League thanks to an amazing comeback. Arsenal had an eight-point advantage over them in March, but City managed to claim their third consecutive title. Just amazing.

The next step comes this Saturday when they face Manchester United at Wembley in the FA Cup final. Though they are massive favorites over Erik ten Hag’s team, anything is possible in such a tremendous rivalry.

Then, the last part of the treble will be in play at the Champions League final against Inter. That game is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul, Turkey. If Manchester City hoist these two trophies, they will become only the second English club in history to achieve the feat (Manchester United 1998-1999).