Manchester City vs Manchester United: What is the fastest goal in FA Cup final history?

Manchester City and Manchester United met at Wembley in one of the most anticipated finals in FA Cup’s history. Pep Guardiola and his players are still chasing the famous treble, while Erik ten Hag’s squad wanted to play massive spoiler.

This season, both clubs have already won a title. Manchester United hoisted their first trophy in almost six years at the Carabao Cup. On the other side, Manchester City erased an eight-point deficit with Arsenal to claim their third consecutive Premier League.

Now, in an incredible turn of events, Ilkay Gundogan achieved an extraordinary milestone. Only a few moments after the start of the game, he scored a tremendous goal for Manchester City. Of course, the big question is if he broke a record in the FA Cup.

What is the fastest goal scored in FA Cup final history?

The tournament has 152 years of history and what happened this Saturday has never been seen. Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal ever in a FA Cup final with the official time set at 13 seconds.

Stefan Ortega kicked a long ball, Erling Haaland sent it forward with a header and, after Kevin De Bruyne disputed it outside the box, Ilkay Gundogan just delivered and incredible shot.