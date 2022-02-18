After various reports of a locker room rift at Manchester United, Harry Maguire took to twitter to dump cold water on said rumors.

Manchester United’s season has not gone according to plan, and while 20 points away from the top of the standings the Red Devils are still fourth place in the Premier League and within Champions League qualification.

Still, reports about the players not getting along amongst themselves and the coaching staff have surfaced. One report even had the Manchester United players poking fun at assistant coach Chris Armas, comparing him to Ted Lasso.

Now the United captain, Harry Maguire has had enough of such talks and vented on Twitter pouring cold water on all the rumors. Here is what Harry Maguire had to say in regard to a supposed problem with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Harry Maguire response to supposed rumors on Twitter

"I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone."

The reports began to surface this week of a feud between the skipper and Ronaldo, but it can also be added to the items of Manchester United’s manager search, the Ted Lasso comments, and now a problem between players. While the season has been poor by Manchester United standards, the club is still in fourth place.

