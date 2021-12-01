Manchester United and Arsenal will clash off on Thursday at Old Trafford in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch the derby game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester United and Arsenal will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 3:15 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League derby soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online. You can watch it online live on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 59th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 24 games so far; Arsenal have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and a great number of even 18 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 30, 2021, when the game ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium in London in a 2020/2021 Premier League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 3:15 PM (ET)

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 AM

MT: 1:15 AM

PT: 12:15 AM

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Storylines

Manchester United have been in a bad form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won only once, while drawing once, and losing three times (DLLWL). Meanwhile, Arsenal have been in much better form recently, as they have lost only one game in the last five matches. In addition to that, they have managed four wins (WLWWW).

The Gunners currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League with 23 points in 13 matches so far. On the other hand, the Red Devils are placed three places below them, in eighth place of the Premier League table with 18 points won in 13 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 13, 1894, when the game ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the League Division Two. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 12.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester United vs Arsenal in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 14 derby game between Manchester United and Arsenal, to be played on Thursday at the Old Trafford in Manchester, will be broadcasted on Peacock in the United States, and DAZN in Canada.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Manchester United. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -105 odds to grab a win in this derby. The away side Arsenal have +270 odds to cause an upset in the mid-week round, while a tie would result in a +260 payout.

FanDuel Manchester United -105 Tie +260 Arsenal +270

* Odds via FanDuel