Manchester United vs Athletic Club: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Manchester United will play against Athletic Club this Sunday, August 6 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Athletic Club online free in the US on Fubo]

During this preseason, Manchester United has been relentless, participating in numerous friendlies against various European teams. Their determination to improve upon their underwhelming performance from the last season is evident. Their upcoming challenge comes in the form of facing Athletic Bilbao.

The Spanish team had a rather disappointing 2022/2023 season, falling just 2 points short of qualifying for an international cup, which was their primary objective in the 2022/2023 season. As a result, they are determined to raise their performance levels and achieve better results in the next 2023/2024.

Manchester United vs Athletic Club: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 7)

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Athletic Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: Star+

Ireland: MUTV

Israel: Sports 3

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Norway: VG+

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN, ESPN Sports.