Manchester United vs Brighton: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for EFL Cup game on September 16, 2026

Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford in a highly anticipated EFL Cup third-round clash on September 16, with both Premier League sides looking to keep their cup ambitions alive. Here is how to watch the knockout game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Manchester United vs Brighton Tournament EFL Cup Date Wednesday, September 16, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the USA

Manchester United vs Brighton will be available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, which holds the U.S. streaming rights to the Carabao Cup.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Brighton for free?

At the moment, there is no confirmed current free-trial offer from Paramount+ that can be relied upon specifically for this match. The platform’s current U.S. subscription page lists its Essential and Premium plans.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Manchester United and Brighton meet at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 16, in the third round of the 2026-27 EFL Cup, with a place in the fourth-round draw at stake.

Unlike a league fixture, there is no second leg: the winner advances and the loser is eliminated. If the match is level after 90 minutes, the tie goes directly to a penalty shootout. The fourth-round draw will take place immediately after the final third-round match.

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

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For Manchester United, the match is an immediate opportunity to respond after a difficult start to the Premier League campaign. Michael Carrick‘s team lost 1-0 to Manchester City in Sunday’s Manchester derby, leaving United with one win, one draw and two defeats from their opening four league games.

The Red Devils also have yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, making the cup tie an important chance to regain confidence at Old Trafford. United are also looking to improve on last season’s EFL Cup campaign, when they were eliminated by Grimsby Town on penalties in the opening round.

Brighton arrive with considerably more momentum. Fabian Hurzeler’s side sit fourth in the Premier League and have been among the competition’s most prolific attacking teams.

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They also defeated Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford in the FA Cup last season, although United got their revenge with a 3-0 Premier League victory over the Seagulls in May. That recent history adds another layer to a knockout matchup in which Brighton will be looking to continue their strong record against the Red Devils.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Andrey Santos, Kobbie Mainoo; Patrick Dorgu, Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo; Benjamin Sesko.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Olivier Boscagli, Luka Vuskovic, Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu; Yasin Ayari, Pascal Gross; Maxim De Cuyper, Malick Yalcouye, Diego Gomez; Charalampos Kostoulas.

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What time is the Manchester United vs Brighton match?

The Manchester United vs Brighton match kicks off on Wednesday, September 16, at 3:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: