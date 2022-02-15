Manchester United will face Brighton today, February 15, at Old Trafford in a game valid for the Matchday 18 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Manchester United and Brighton will face each other today, February 15 at Old Trafford in a recovered game from the Matchday 18 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo and the Red Devils have been struggling lately and will try to return to victory at home. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this PL game in the US. You can watch it in the US on Peacock, and if you are Canada, on DAZN.

The news about Manchester United in recent weeks has more to do with internal conflicts and dissatisfied players than with soccer. That is a good indicator of what has been a disappointing season so far, especially given the expectations generated by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. United's goal at the local level for now is to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

On the side of Brighton and Hove, the objective of maintaining the category is more than fulfilled. So good has been the season for the “Seagulls” that they can afford to have more ambitious goals. One of them could be to qualify for an International Cup. They are 6 points behind Arsenal, the last ones that would qualify for the Europa League, so a victory in this game would leave them only 3 points behind the “Gunners”.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Time: 3:15 PM (ET)

Location: Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England

Live Stream in the US: Peacock

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN

Manchester United vs Brighton: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

Manchester United vs Brighton: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As can be expected given what both teams have been throughout history, Manchester United is the one who largely dominates the statistics between them. In 26 games played, the "Red Devils" have won 18 times, while Brighton won 3. In addition, there were 6 draws. The last match between them for the Premier League was on April 4, 2021, with a 2-1 victory over United.

How to watch or live stream Manchester United vs Brighton in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, February 15 at Old Trafford for a recovered game from the Matchday 18 of the Premier League between Manchester United and Brighton will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock, and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester United are the favorite with -130 odds, while Brighton have +380. A tie would finish in a +275 payout.

DraftKings Manchester United -130 Tie +275 Brighton +380

*Odds via DraftKings