Manchester United vs Fulham: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 24, 2024

Manchester United will meet Fulham in Matchday 26 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Discover comprehensive details about this encounter, including venue specifics and options for viewing it on TV or via live streaming services in your area.

Manchester United‘s season has been less than ideal, and while there’s still a considerable part of the campaign left, thoughts are already turning towards significant changes for the 2024/2025 season—a move that seems increasingly necessary given current circumstances. However, before any of that can happen, the current season must be concluded.

The “Red Devils” still possess solid chances of securing a spot in the next Champions League and are focused on achieving that objective. They will go up against Fulham, a team currently positioned away from both the European qualification and relegation zones. Fulham’s fate, and whether they move closer to one extreme or the other, will largely depend on their upcoming performances.

Manchester United vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (February 25)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (February 25)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM (February 25)

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 3

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4, Sporty TV

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, K24 TV, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 4, StarTimes App, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Sporty TV SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SABC Plus SABC 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 4, Sporty TV SABC Sport, SuperSport Premier League, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC