Manchester United will meet Fulham in Matchday 26 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Discover comprehensive details about this encounter, including venue specifics and options for viewing it on TV or via live streaming services in your area.
Manchester United‘s season has been less than ideal, and while there’s still a considerable part of the campaign left, thoughts are already turning towards significant changes for the 2024/2025 season—a move that seems increasingly necessary given current circumstances. However, before any of that can happen, the current season must be concluded.
The “Red Devils” still possess solid chances of securing a spot in the next Champions League and are focused on achieving that objective. They will go up against Fulham, a team currently positioned away from both the European qualification and relegation zones. Fulham’s fate, and whether they move closer to one extreme or the other, will largely depend on their upcoming performances.
Manchester United vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (February 25)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (February 25)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 11:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM (February 25)
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 3
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4, Sporty TV
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, K24 TV, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 4, StarTimes App, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Blitz ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Sporty TV SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SABC Plus SABC 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 4, Sporty TV SABC Sport, SuperSport Premier League, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC