Matchday 34 of the 2023-24 Premier League will take place this weekend, but the game between Manchester United and Newcastle has been rescheduled.

The English Premier League takes center stage with an exciting Matchday 34 as the title race heats up. But some games have been postponed, including the match between Manchester United and Newcastle.

This fixture has been rescheduled due to the Red Devils’ participation in the FA Cup semifinals. On Sunday, Erik ten Hag’s side will take on Coventry City at Wembley for a place in the tournament decider.

That’s the same reason the Manchester City and Chelsea league games have been postponed, with both sides set to face each other in the other FA Cup semifinal tie on Saturday.

If it wasn’t for the FA Cup semis, the Citizens would have played Tottenham this weekend, while the Blues would have taken on Brighton. But all these games already have a new date.

What’s the new date for the Man Utd vs Newcastle PL match?

The game between Manchester United and Newcastle for Matchday 34 of the 2023-24 Premier League has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 15, at 3:00 PM (ET).

The Magpies will therefore have to wait until April 24 to return to the field for the domestic league against Crystal Palace in London. United’s next league match will also be that day, hosting Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

All the Premier League Round 34 postponed matches due to the FA Cup