It's Manchester United's turn to welcome Omonia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group E on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League Group Stage soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their second overall meeting. As expected, Manchester United have won the only duel so far. Omonia are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their lone game was played on October 6, 2022, when the Red Devils claimed a tough 3-2 away win in their first Group Stage duel in Nicosia. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Manchester United vs Omonia: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Omonia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN 2

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, DAZN, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3 Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, RMC Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, VIX+, TUDN.com