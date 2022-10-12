It's Manchester United's turn to welcome Omonia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group E on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League Group Stage soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.
This will be their second overall meeting. As expected, Manchester United have won the only duel so far. Omonia are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their lone game was played on October 6, 2022, when the Red Devils claimed a tough 3-2 away win in their first Group Stage duel in Nicosia. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.
Manchester United vs Omonia: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)
France: 9:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sudan: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Omonia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN 2
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, DAZN, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3 Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, RMC Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, VIX+, TUDN.com