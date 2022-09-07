The UEFA Europa League returns with its 2022-2023 season and Manchester United will receive Real Sociedad in its first match. Here you will find all the details about the probable lineups for this interesting match.

Manchester United is back to the Europa League and its first match of the 2022-2023 season will be against Real Sociedad. In this article you will find the probable lineups for this game. Also, you can broadcast this duel on fuboTV in the US, which has a 7-day free trial.

The host team has recovered from a bad beginning of the 2022 Premier League season. Manchester United seems to be back on track, but the Europa League will be a tough challenge for them this year.

Whereas Real Sociedad, the Spanish side has not started very well the 2022 LaLiga season. They are currently 9th in the domestic league, but the campaign is young and they could change things up soon.

Manchester United probable lineup

Of course the whole world is focused on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has not started a single game in the Premier League and it is unlikely to see him on the pitch from the beginning in this match.

Manchester United's probable lineup: David de Gea; Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Real Sociedad probable lineup

As for Real Sociedad, the team just lost his most valuable player this year. Alexander Isak signed with Newcastle and they lost some power in attack, but there are still some important pieces for them to succeed this year.

Real Sociedad's probable lineup: Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo, Ahien Munoz; Martin Zubimendi, Brais Mendez, Mikel Merino; David Silva, Mohamed-Ali Cho and Alex Sorloth.