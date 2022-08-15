Though he seemed reluctant to let Cristiano Ronaldo go, it looks like Erik ten Hag may change his mind after a terrible start to his Manchester United tenure. However, he reportedly has one condition to accept his departure.

The Erik ten Hag era has just begun at Manchester United, yet pressure has already started to mount on the Dutch manager. Having suffered back-to-back to start the 2022-23 Premier League, the mood is far from good at Old Trafford.

Not only the fact that they already lost two games is what worries the Red Devils' fanbase, but also the image the team has left on the pitch. United left a lot to be desired both in the season opener against Brighton and later at Brentford, who destroyed them 4-0.

On top of that, the club continues to face a tough situation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, whose desire to leave may have a negative impact in the dressing room. Therefore, ten Hag is reportedly willing to change his mind about the Portuguese star — but on one condition.

Report: Ten Hag has one condition to allow Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

Ten Hag has made it clear he counts on Ronaldo despite his intentions to leave for a Champions League club this season. But according to The Athletic, the Dutchman would now accept his departure only if United sign another forward.

In the wake of Edinson Cavani's exit this summer, the team is extremely short of options up front. Besides Ronaldo, the only players who could feature as No. 9 are Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The Frenchman, who has recently rejoined team training after missing the start of the season due to injury, spent last season on loan at Sevilla. Meanwhile, Rashford has been linked with a move to PSG as his level at United was in decline over the last few seasons.

Ronaldo doesn't seem to have too many options on the table, but if he eventually receives an offer, United should better be prepared for his exit. Ten Hag may have realized that having a disgruntled player is not good for anyone, but lacking in options at such an important position could be even worse.