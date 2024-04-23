Manchester United will receive Sheffield United for the Matchday 29 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Get ready for the much-anticipated clash between Manchester United and Sheffield United in Matchday 29 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Stay tuned for an in-depth preview of this thrilling encounter. Discover a range of viewing choices, from television broadcasts to live streaming services available in your country.

Undoubtedly, this game sparks enormous interest as two teams in dire need of points go head-to-head. Manchester United, still eyeing qualification for the Europa League, faces a tough challenge, especially with Newcastle and Tottenham delivering strong performances.

However, the “Red Devils” remain confident in maintaining their position and fending off West Ham, who trail by two spots. Their opponents, Sheffield United, find themselves in a critical situation, essentially treating this match as a final: failure to secure a win would severely diminish their chances of remaining in the league.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 25)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 25)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 25)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 25)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 25)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Sheffield United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Sport Mix

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Italy: Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italy

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

USA: Peacock