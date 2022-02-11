Manchester United and Southampton will clash off on Saturday at Old Trafford in the 24th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2021-22 Premier League in the US and Canada

Manchester United and Southampton will face off at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 7:30 AM (ET), in the 24th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. If you want to watch it from the US, go to Peacock (Free Trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their 46th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 28 games so far; Southampton have celebrated a victory only seven times to this day, and the remaining 10 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 22, 2021, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 AM (ET)

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: Peacock (free trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Manchester United vs Southampton: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 AM

Manchester United vs Southampton: Storylines

Manchester United have recently been in a neutral form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they managed to triumph twice, draw twice, and suffer one loss (LDWWD). Meanwhile, Southampton have an identical record of two triumphs in the last five matches. In addition, they have also managed to lose twice and draw once (DWLDW).

The Red Devils currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League with 39 points in 23 matches so far. On the other hand, the Saints are placed four places below them, in 10th place of the Premier League table with 28 points won in 23 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 3, 1923, and it ended in a 1-2 victory for Southampton FC in the League Division Two. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 24.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester United vs Southampton in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 24 game between Manchester United and Southampton, to be played on Saturday at the Old Trafford in Manchester, will be broadcast on Peacock (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Another option is SiriusXM FC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Manchester United. FanDuel see them as the obvious favorites and thus, they have given them -165 odds to grab a win in Matchday 24. The away side Southampton have a +460 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +310 payout.

FanDuel Manchester United -165 Tie +310 Southampton +460

* Odds via FanDuel