Where to watch Liverpool vs Southampton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Liverpool face Southampton for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup third round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

By Leonardo Herrera

Alexander Isak of Liverpool
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesAlexander Isak of Liverpool

Liverpool and Southampton will face each otherin the third round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

[Watch Liverpool vs Southampton online in the US on Paramount+]

Liverpool head into the Carabao Cup riding the momentum of a gritty Premier League win over Everton that pushed them to the top of the table, and now Mohamed Salah and company are aiming to keep that form alive in knockout competition.

The Reds enter as one of the favorites to claim the trophy, but they’ll first need to get past Southampton, a Championship side struggling to find consistency yet eager to spring an upset against the league leaders.

When will the Liverpool vs Southampton match be played?

Liverpool play against Southampton for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup third round this Tuesday, September 23. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Jack Stephens of Southampton – Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Southampton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Liverpool and Southampton live in the USA on Paramount+.

