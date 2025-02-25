Trending topics:
Where to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in a Matchday 27 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Malo Gusto of Chelsea
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesMalo Gusto of Chelsea

Chelsea will play against Southampton in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Chelsea vs Southampton online in the US on Peacock Premium]

Chelsea’s inconsistent season continued on Matchday 26 with a frustrating 2-1 loss, once again failing to hold onto a lead or put their opponent away. The Blues desperately need to turn things around and secure three points, and they have a golden opportunity against the league’s weakest side.

Southampton sit at the bottom with just nine points from 26 games, and their situation grows direr each week. If they have any hope of avoiding relegation, they must start picking up points immediately, and facing a shaky Chelsea side could be their best chance yet.

When will the Chelsea vs Southampton match be played?

Chelsea will take on Southampton this Tuesday, February 25, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 27. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Southampton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Southampton in the USA on Peacock Premium

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

