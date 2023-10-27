The Manchester derby is set for this Sunday and it’s a tale of two teams on opposite sides of the tracks. The Red Devils are back to their inconsistent form and are eighth in the Premier League standings with a woeful record of 5-4.



Manchester City who has obligations ranging from the league to UEFA Champions League are second 7-2 on the season and bouncing back from two defeats in a row.



For one of the United players, Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri, he took a jab at the City fans by talking to journalist Martin Charquero and claiming he has a hard time seeing Manchester City flags and fans in Manchester.



Facundo Pellistri pours fuel on Manchester rivalry



On Carve Deportiva, the seldom used winger spoke about how difficult it is to see a City supporter, “Manchester is all United. You don’t see a kit or flag of City.”



“At times I go out with my girlfriend, and we tell ourselves, ‘Let’s see if we find (Manchester City flags) and it’s nowhere to be found.”



The talented winger has only played in 4 games this season but is limited to substitute appearances, despite having gone out on loan a few times, Pellistri has yet to truly break in with the Red Devils.



Pellistri has more international appearances, 16 with Uruguay, than Manchester United league appearances,8.