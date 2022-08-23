Club America will visit Mazatlan for Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game in the United States.

For the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022, Mazatlan will receive Club America. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It's going to be an interesting Matchday 11 duel between two teams looking for different goals. On the one hand, there will be Mazatlan, who currently have 11 points and are in 12th position in Liga MX, which ensures them the last place in the Requalification. A loss or a draw would allow teams behind to catch up or overtake them so only victory serves them.

On the other will be America, a team that had a pretty bad start but gradually improved to the point in the Mexico City derby they beat Cruz Azul 7-0. They are fourth with 16 points, 5 behind the leaders, but qualifying for the quarterfinals. Of course, they want to continue winning to finish the regular phase among the first four positions.

Mazatlan vs Club America: Date

This game for the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 between Mazatlan and Club America will be played at the Mazatlan Stadium this Friday, August 26 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Mazatlan vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Mazatlan vs Club America

This Matchday 11 of the 2022 Liga MX between Mazatlan and Club America will be broadcast in the US by ViX+. However, in Mexico it can be seen on: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7, ESPN Mexico, Star+.

