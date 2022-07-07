Mazatlan take on Tigres UANL at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Matchweek 2. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Matchweek 2

Mazatlan and Tigres UANL meet in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Matchweek 2. This game will take place at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán. Both teams are looking for their first win at the stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live FuboTV and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Mazatlan started the 2022 Apertura Tournament with a 2-4 loss against Puebla at home, as the team offensive attack scored at least two goals. Last season they played in the Clausura reclassification tournament.

Tigres UANL also lost their first game of the new season against Cruz Azul 2-3 at home, they had won three games against Cruz Azul last season in both stages of Liga MX.

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL: Date

Mazatlan and Tigres UANL play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Matchweek 2 on Friday, July 8 at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán. Both teams need a victory to climb positions in the standings, the visitors are big favorites to take this game.

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Matchweek 2

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Matchweek 2, Mazatlan and Tigres UANL at the Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán on Friday, July 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ViX.