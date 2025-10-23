Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Mazatlan vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Mazatlan will take on Club America for the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Ramon Juarez of America
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesRamon Juarez of America

Mazatlan will face off against Club America in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 15 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Mazatlan vs Club America online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

With the regular season winding down, teams chasing the top spots have just a few opportunities left to secure crucial points and strengthen their playoff position. Club America are among the favorites to clinch a direct berth in the quarterfinals.

But they are aiming not only to finish inside the top six but to claim the No. 1 seed. To stay in contention, Las Aguilas must keep winning. On the other side, Mazatlan’s postseason hopes are hanging by a thread, and only a victory in this matchup will keep their playoff dreams alive.

 When will the Mazatlan vs Club America match be played?

Mazatlan play against Club America in the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Friday, October 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 PM (ET).

Bryan Colula (R) and Luiz Teodora of Mazatlan – Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

Mazatlan vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM
CT: 10:00 PM
MT: 9:00 PM
PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Mazatlan vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Mazatlan and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: TUDN.

leonardo herrera
