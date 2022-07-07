Mazatlan and Tigres UANL clash off on Friday at the Estadio De Mazatlan in a match for the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Mazatlan and Tigres UANL will face each other at the Estadio De Mazatlan in Mazatlan, in the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Apertura soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. Tigres UANL are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Mazatlan have grabbed a triumph just once to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 7, 2022, when the Tigres UANL won with a final result of 4-3 at home, at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas De Los Garza in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura.

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio De Mazatlan, Mazatlan

Live Stream: fuboTV

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

Mazatlan currently sit in 16th place in Liga MX with no points won in one match so far. On the other hand, Tigres UANL are placed two positions above them, on 14th place on the Apertura table with no points won in one game played as well.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to July 3, 2020, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in the 2016 Copa MX. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL in the U.S.

The 2022 Liga MX Apertura Matchday 2 game between Mazatlan and Tigres UANL, to be played on Friday, at Estadio De Mazatlan in Mazatlan, will be broadcast on FuboTV in the United States. Another option is ViX.

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Tigres. BetMGM see them as the firm favorites to grab their first win in the new campaign with a win and they have given them 2.05 odds. The home side Mazatlan, have 3.50 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a 3.30 payout.

BetMGM Mazatlan 3.50 Tie 3.30 Tigres UANL 2.05

* Odds via BetMGM