Mbappe breaks Ronaldo’s career-high through 5 UCL games with 4 goals for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s extraordinary night in Greece featured Kylian Mbappe as the standout star. With his four goals, the French forward broke an important UEFA Champions League record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

What’s all the buzz about? After five matches in this prestigious continental tournament, Mbappe reached a total of nine goals, surpassing none other than CR7, who scored eight goals in his first five appearances across two different seasons wearing the Real Madrid jersey.

According to Alexis Maria Martin-Tamayo Blazquez, on X @2010MisterChip, the former Monaco and PSG player had already matched Ronaldo with his hat trick, and by scoring the fourth goal, he finally surpassed him.

“Mbappe has scored 8 goals in the first 5 matchdays of the first phase of the Champions League, matching the best record in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, who achieved those same figures in the 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons,” he reported before Mbappe’s fourth goal.

Mbappe scores first-half hat trick

Kylian Mbappe delivered an astonishing display against Olympiakos, netting a spectacular first-half hat-trick in a blistering seven-minute spell, with goals coming in the 22nd, 24th, and 29th minutes.

This individual explosion allowed his team to quickly turn a deficit into a commanding 3-1 lead by the halftime whistle. The sheer pace of the treble was instantly record-breaking, causing fans to wonder, if Messi or Ronaldo have ever done so in Champions League.

Mbappe’s performance set a new, remarkably high standard for early, decisive scoring in the competition, confirming his status among the game’s elite forwards.