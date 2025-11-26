Mbappe scores 4 goals vs Olympiacos: What’s Ronaldo’s record in a Champions League game with Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe put on a show for Real Madrid during the electric 4-3 vicory over Olympiacos. Scoring all four goals for ‘Los Merengues’, the French striker reminded fans in Madrid of the good old days with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, had Ronaldo ever scored a poker in a UEFA Champions League game?

Mbappe steered Real Madrid to safe harbor after a rough start to the night in Piraeus, Greece. After conceding an early goal to the home side, Mbappe and company stepped on the gas pedal, blowing Olympiacos out of the water in the first half.

Despite their defensive struggles, Mbappe reminded the travelling supporters at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium—and those watching from home—that Real Madrid remains every bit as dangerous in the Champions League as it was during Ronaldo’s era. Naturally, it left fans wondering what CR7’s single-game goal record for Los Merengues in the UCL actually is.

Ronaldo’s goal-scoring record for Real Madrid

Though Mbappe shattered all records by scoring a hat trick with less than 8 minutes in between, Ronaldo has scored his fair share of hat tricks for Real Madrid.

As for his best single game in the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored four goals, as well. It was on December 8th, 2015, when him and company took down the visiting Malmo by a score of 8-0 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Ronaldo scored his four goals in a blistering 20-minute span—though separated by the 15-minute halftime break—finding the back of the net at the 39th, 47th, 50th, and 59th minutes.

How many hat tricks have Mbappe and Ronaldo scored for Real Madrid in the UCL?

After his superb performance in Greece, Mbappe registered his fifth career hat trick in the UEFA Champions League. However, two of those were during his time with Paris Saint-Germain. Playing for Real Madrid, Mbappe has now recorded three hat tricks in Europe’s biggest clubs competition with ‘Los Merengues’.

As for Ronaldo, the Portuguese star is tied with Lionel Messi for the most career hat tricks in Champions League history—with 8 hat tricks each. Seven of those hat tricks were with Real Madrid, as the last one was during his stint with Juventus. Still, he made sure to make ‘La Casa Blanca’ proud by scoring a hat trick against Atletico Madrid, knocking them out of the competition in the second leg of the 2018-19 Round of 16.

