Kylian Mbappe fired PSG to a massive win over Real Madrid with a last-minute goal in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Lionel Messi missed a penalty and social media went wild.

We had to wait for a couple of months, but the UEFA Champions League knockout stage has finally begun and it brought us a highly anticipated clash between PSG and Real Madrid.

Fans have been looking forward to watching this game not only because they are two heavy candidates to the title, but also for the number of world-class players in each side and the Kylian Mbappe saga that involves both clubs.

The LaLiga giants decided to drop back and hold on to the draw, while the hosts were desperate to put themselves in front throughout the 90 minutes. It took some time, but Mbappe eventually gave them the edge with a last-minute screamer.

Social media reacts to Messi's missed penalty, Mbappe's game-winning goal for PSG vs Real Madrid

It looked like Thibaut Courtois would be the hero of the night as not only he denied every effort from PSG but he also saved Lionel Messi's spot-kick in the second half to extend the Argentine's goal drought against the Merengues to eight games.

However, it was Kylian Mbappe who took all the spotlight as he broke the deadlock at the death, finishing off a fantastic solo play right before the final whistle. Check out the best memes and reactions.