Paris Saint-Germain's efforts to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time included breaking the bank for the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, but they couldn't get the job done.

PSG's UCL title drought: How much have they spent on Mbappe, Messi and Neymar?

The UEFA Champions League continues to elude Paris Saint-Germain. With Lionel Messi and Neymar gone, the French side hoped building around Kylian Mbappe could pay off, but it once again fell short from the ultimate goal.

This time, PSG were beaten by Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals as a lackluster Mbappe failed to put the team on his back to reach the grand final at Wembley. Now that the Frenchman looks set to leave as a free agent, it’s inevitable to think about all the money invested by the club only to have zero Champions League titles to show for it.

According to Front Office Sports, Paris Saint-Germain have spent $1.2 billion in total for Mbappe, Messi and Neymar. Let’s take a look at how this breaks down for each star.

How much PSG spent on Mbappe

It’s safe to say Kylian Mbappe is one of the biggest projects PSG have had since the Qatari takeover in 2011. In fact, the club reportedly spent $574 million in total for the French player.

Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe during the match between PSG and Stade de Reims at Parc des Princes on January 29, 2023.

After landing the player on loan in 2017, the Parisians made Mbappe’s move permanent in 2018 by forking out $194 million to get him from Monaco. Then, the striker went on to make $80m in his first deal.

In the summer of 2022, PSG persuaded Mbappe to stay by handing him an extension worth $235 million, along with a $65 million bonus. Now, the 25-year-old is expected to leave for Real Madrid as a free agent.

Transfer fee: $194m

First contract: $80m

Contract extension: $235m

Bonuses: $65m

Total: $574 million

How much PSG spent on Messi

Paris Saint-Germain pulled off a blockbuster move by landing coveted free agent Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021. Shortly before that, Barcelona shockingly announced they were unable to keep the Argentine star due to LaLiga’s salary cap rules.

Lionel Messi during a game with PSG.

Ironically, one of the wealthiest clubs on Earth managed to sign arguably the world’s best player for nothing. PSG had to offer Messi a lucrative salary though, with the 8x Ballon d’Or winner reportedly making $72 million in his two years in the French capital.

Contract: $36m per season

Total: $72 million

How much PSG spent on Neymar

PSG showed off all their financial power in 2017, when they landed Neymar from Barcelona in a world-record $239 million move, which remains the most expensive transfer in soccer history.

But the Ligue 1 side went on to invest even more money on the Brazilian superstar, spending $217 million in his first contract. The Santos product agreed to an extension worth $122m in 2021, increasing PSG’s total spending on Ney to an astonishing $578 million.