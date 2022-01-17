Neymar hasn't been shy to share his personal life before. However, he has been cautious to reveal anything about his rumored new girlfriend, the Brazilian entrepreneur and influencer Bruna Biancardi.

Neymar Jr. has been recovering from an ankle injury since November 28 and he probably will return to the pitch in February. But not everything is blue for the PSG star, as he has been seen very affectionate with Bruna Biancardi, his rumored girlfriend for a few months now.

Biancardi and Neymar were first spotted together during a yacht trip in Ibiza last August. However, neither of them have talked about their relationship in public. While they've occasionally appeared in each other's Instagram stories, it was during Christmas that he finally posted a photo with her in his feed.

It seems like it was a subtle way to confirm their relationship, as she traveled with him to meet his family in Brazil. The pair wasn’t even alone in the picture but it was a family photo and that tells more than anything. Neymar hasn’t been shy when it comes to his personal life, but it seems this time, he is aiming to maintain a “low profile” relationship.

Who’s Bruna Biancardi, Neymar’s new girlfriend?

According to reports, Biancardi is from Sao Paulo. She studied fashion at the Universidade Anhembi Morumbi. According to her Instagram page, she’s the owner of the clothing brand Long Island, after being the marketing and e-commerce manager for more than eight years.

On Instagram, she has almost 600,000 followers, a number that has been growing since her relationship with Neymar. Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Rocuzzo also follows her, which is an indicator that she’s definitely an important part of Neymar’s life.

As a curiosity, Bruna is also the name of one of Neymar’s ex-girlfriends, Bruna Marquezine, who dated him from 2012 to 2017. After that relationship, Neymar had been linked to several models, including Natalia Barulich until they broke up in 2020.